Bullseye Investment Management LLC Invests $6.26 Million in FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFZ)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 261,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,000. FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF accounts for 4.1% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BUFZ opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.40.

FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in an equal-weighted portfolio of First Trusts twelve-monthly Equity Moderate Buffer ETFs. The underlying ETFs target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker: SPY).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.