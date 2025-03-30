Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160,600 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 6.3% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 156,698 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 165,162 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 306,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,808. This represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %

SLB opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

