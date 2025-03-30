Bullseye Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,923 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 1.8% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $52.07 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

