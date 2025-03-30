SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $284.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $206.29 and a 52 week high of $284.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

