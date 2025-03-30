Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RSP opened at $171.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

