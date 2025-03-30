Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 29th

Union Pacific, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and CSX are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the stored reserves of various fertilizer products held by manufacturers, distributors, or retailers to meet current and future agricultural demands. These stocks help ensure a reliable supply of essential nutrients for crops, stabilizing market fluctuations and mitigating the impact of supply chain disruptions on agricultural production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,716. The company has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. 4,274,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,591,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,325,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

