Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Emerson Electric stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

