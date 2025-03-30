N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Approximately 1,513,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,256,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).
N4 Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.60.
About N4 Pharma
RNA therapeutics are set to impact the treatment of a wide range of diseases and Nuvec® has several key advantages for RNA gene delivery including the ability to deliver multiple RNA therapies in a single particle, ease of manufacturing, protection of the RNA payload to allow for oral delivery, no unwanted immune response and excellent stability and storage.
N4 Pharma is building out its preclinical data set and working towards first-in-human clinical data to support significant licensing deals for its Nuvec® platform with gene therapy partners.
N4 Pharma’s lead programme, N4 101, is an oral anti-inflammatory product for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) which serves as a proof-of-concept programme showcasing all the benefits of the Nuvec® platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than N4 Pharma
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.