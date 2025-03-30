Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. 8,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 147,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Yatra Online Trading Up 0.1 %
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Yatra Online had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Analysts anticipate that Yatra Online, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
