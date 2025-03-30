Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of ORINY opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orion Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $463.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Orion Oyj will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is a positive change from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Orion Oyj to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

