Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Up 124.8% in March

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the February 28th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

