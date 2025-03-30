Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €46.00 ($50.00) and last traded at €46.30 ($50.33). Approximately 997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.40 ($50.43).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €45.86 and a 200 day moving average of €45.24.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.