OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIO opened at $24.73 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

