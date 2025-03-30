FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Posts Earnings Results

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%.
FutureFuel Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE FF opened at $4.16 on Friday. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $182.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56.
FutureFuel Company Profile
