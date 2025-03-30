FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Posts Earnings Results

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FutureFuel Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $4.16 on Friday. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $182.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

