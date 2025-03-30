Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 101.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%.

Markforged Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MKFG opened at $4.58 on Friday. Markforged has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Markforged Company Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

