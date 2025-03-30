Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 101.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%.
Markforged Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:MKFG opened at $4.58 on Friday. Markforged has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.50.
Markforged Company Profile
