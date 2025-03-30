Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of IGA opened at $9.84 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
