Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IGA opened at $9.84 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

