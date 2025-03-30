Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

ATLCZ opened at $25.22 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.

