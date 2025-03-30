Short Interest in TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Increases By 87.5%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TROOPS Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:TROO opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. TROOPS has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.89.
TROOPS Company Profile
