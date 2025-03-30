Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 9.1% increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $738.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.

WSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

