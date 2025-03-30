Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,614,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880,763 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $34,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Down 1.5 %

ABEV stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ABEV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

