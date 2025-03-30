Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Position Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,369 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $44,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $34,150,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 337,514 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 312,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 219,514 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after purchasing an additional 209,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

HHH stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

