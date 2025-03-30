Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,403 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Coupang comprises about 0.9% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Coupang by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,234 shares of company stock worth $6,069,015. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.32 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

