Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,338 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.