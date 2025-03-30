HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 75.0% increase from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
HCB Financial Stock Performance
HCBN opened at $34.56 on Friday. HCB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34.
About HCB Financial
