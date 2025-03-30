Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 37.2% in March

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Tian Ruixiang Price Performance
Tian Ruixiang stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Tian Ruixiang has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.40.
Tian Ruixiang Company Profile
