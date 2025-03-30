Poollotto.finance Price Tops $2.21 on Major Exchanges (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $23.34 million and $151.41 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00002652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto.

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

