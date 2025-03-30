Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Peanut the Squirrel token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Peanut the Squirrel has a total market cap of $189.14 million and approximately $117.81 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,209.56 or 1.00071984 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,636.64 or 0.99382955 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Peanut the Squirrel

Peanut the Squirrel launched on October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,853,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,853,003 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana. The official website for Peanut the Squirrel is www.pnutsol.com.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,853,004.082092. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.17901969 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $74,610,344.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut the Squirrel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut the Squirrel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

