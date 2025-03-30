Algorand (ALGO) Tops One Day Volume of $49.78 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $49.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00023233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,530,751,629 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

