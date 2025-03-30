Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 141 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after acquiring an additional 422,294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 292,061 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $257.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.14 and its 200 day moving average is $269.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $1.1671 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

