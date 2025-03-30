Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

