Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 19,137 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 46,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,852 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 231,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

