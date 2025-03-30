Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Boeing stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Boeing Trading Down 3.4 %

BA stock opened at $172.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.20. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

