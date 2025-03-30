TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Up 59.3% in March

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 698,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TuanChe stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.
