TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Up 59.3% in March

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 698,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TuanChe Price Performance

TuanChe stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

