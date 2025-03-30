pzETH Price Tops $2,196.65 on Major Exchanges (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $37.05 million and $10,399.75 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pzETH has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One pzETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,196.65 or 0.02645994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83,167.77 or 1.00180483 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,613.89 or 0.99513305 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 28,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 28,944.5532738. The last known price of pzETH is 2,204.18025969 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.