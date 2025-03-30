Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $73.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.