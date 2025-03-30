Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $17.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GAMB. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,280,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAMB opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $440.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. Gambling.com Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

