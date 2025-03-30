Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $20,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 46.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Regency Centers by 23.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after buying an additional 1,908,153 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 133.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

