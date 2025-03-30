NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 963,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 644,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 388,692 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 678,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,542,000 after acquiring an additional 261,797 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 359,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,829,000 after acquiring an additional 118,544 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $7,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $79.32 and a 12 month high of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

In other Northern Trust news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. This represents a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

