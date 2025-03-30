NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

KEYS opened at $150.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

