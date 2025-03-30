JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,661,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $557,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.