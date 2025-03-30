Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.75 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 75.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.38 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

