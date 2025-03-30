10,235 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $223,987,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,370,000 after acquiring an additional 529,308 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 179,829 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,585,000 after acquiring an additional 172,795 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2,123.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 113,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $222.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.30.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.