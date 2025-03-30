Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,482,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $54,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,776,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 145,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $64,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Vontier Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.