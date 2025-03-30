General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 1.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $234,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,620,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,395,000 after buying an additional 106,878 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $592,321,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,798,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after buying an additional 358,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

