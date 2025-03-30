Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 1933584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $1,544,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,208,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 34,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

