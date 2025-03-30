Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09), Zacks reports.

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of GNLX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Genelux has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $106.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -1.41.

Get Genelux alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genelux presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.