Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Medicus Pharma Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:MDCX opened at $3.13 on Friday. Medicus Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21.

Get Medicus Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Medicus Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.