Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 5,255.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

About Silo Pharma

Featured Stories

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

