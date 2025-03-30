Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 5,255.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Silo Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SILO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.
About Silo Pharma
