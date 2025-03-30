Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILOGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 5,255.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

About Silo Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Receive News & Ratings for Silo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.