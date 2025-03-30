Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Performance
NYSE:SPGI opened at $502.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.20 and a 200 day moving average of $510.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
