Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $502.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.20 and a 200 day moving average of $510.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.