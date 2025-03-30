Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $827,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,383.08. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $494.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

